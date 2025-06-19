FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A lightning strike reportedly hit a house in the area of Drake and 14 mile roads in Farmington Hills Wednesday night.

Thankfully, the fire that did not spread to any other home nearby and no injuries were reported.

Watch the video report below:

Lightning reportedly strikes Farmington Hills home causing fire

The homeowners told firefighters that their house was struck by lightning.

According to officials from the city of Farmington Hills, firefighters were told to exit the house after the roof began to collapse.

Once the fire was under control, crews were sent back in to fully extinguish the flames.

A good portion of the roof is missing after the fire ripped through the attic.

We’re told the residents are not able to go back into their home until the fire department gives the all clear.

Fire officials say they will continue investigating this week.

