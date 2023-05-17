Watch Now
News

Limo service manager convicted of manslaughter in rural New York crash that killed 20 people

Limo company owner's son arrested in deadly New York crash
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stephanie Keith
<p>People mourn at the site of the fatal limousine crash on October 8, 2018 in Schoharie, New York. </p>
Limo company owner's son arrested in deadly New York crash
Photos: Residents mourn victims of New York limo crash that killed 20
Posted at 3:29 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 15:29:51-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A limousine service manager has been convicted of manslaughter in a crash that killed 20 people in rural New York.

The 2018 crash was one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks in two decades.

Jurors were in their second day of deliberations when they reached their verdict Wednesday in the trial of Nauman Hussain. He faces the possibility of up to 15 years in prison at his May 31 sentencing.

Packed with birthday revelers, the stretch-style SUV went off the road in 2018 after the vehicle's brakes failed. The heavy limo hit a parked car and trees before coming to rest in a streambed in Schoharie, a village west of Albany. Seventeen passengers, the driver and two bystanders were killed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning