Limo service manager convicted of manslaughter in rural New York crash that killed 20 people

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A limousine service manager has been convicted of manslaughter in a crash that killed 20 people in rural New York.

The 2018 crash was one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks in two decades.

Jurors were in their second day of deliberations when they reached their verdict Wednesday in the trial of Nauman Hussain. He faces the possibility of up to 15 years in prison at his May 31 sentencing.

Packed with birthday revelers, the stretch-style SUV went off the road in 2018 after the vehicle's brakes failed. The heavy limo hit a parked car and trees before coming to rest in a streambed in Schoharie, a village west of Albany. Seventeen passengers, the driver and two bystanders were killed.