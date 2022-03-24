Lincoln Park High School scores above national average on accreditation evaluation

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lincoln Park High School has announced that they have received a top accreditation rating that exceeds the nation's average.

According to their press release, the district's rating was an overall score of 371 out of 400 from Cognia, a global education non-profit. The press release states that the national average for school districts is 278.

“Lincoln Park High School’s top accreditation rating reflects the continued investment of our teachers, staff and community in providing all Railsplitters with real-life skills to compete in the modern workforce,” said Lincoln Park Public Schools Superintendent Terry Dangerfield. “I would like to personally congratulate Principal Mercer and our entire Railsplitter community for this remarkable achievement.”

Lincoln Park High School's principal Dan Mercer says that the school strives every day to provide and educate its students to prepare them for bright futures. Mercer address that the rating reflects the district's commitment to ensuring staff and teachers have the tools to be successful.