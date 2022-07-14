Lincoln Park man charged in non-fatal shooting in Flat Rock

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Robert William Antosz, 52, of Lincoln Park, in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man and 55-year-old woman.

“Incidents of serious, assaultive domestic violence continues to ravish our Wayne County communities. They have been escalating and becoming much more violent. Please, if you or someone else you know are victims of DV or if you recognize the signs, please take advantage of the following resources,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Robert William Antosz has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, one count of first-degree home invasion, and one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding.

Antosz is the former boyfriend of the 55-year-old woman, a resident of Flat Rock.

Flat Rock police officers were dispatched to the victims’ residence in the 24080 block of Chippewa on July 12 at approximately 7:46 p.m. for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, officers saw Antosz fleeing the scene. Antosz was pursued by officers in a brief chase before he was apprehended at eastbound Gibraltar Road and I-75.

Related: Michigan resources for survivors of domestic violence

Police say, Antosz broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and fired a shotgun at her and a 55-year-old man. The female victim was not injured during the shooting.

Police say, Antosz chased the male victim out of the home and fired the shotgun again, striking the man in the back, non-fatally wounding him.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital by members of the Flat Rock Fire Department.

Antosz was arraigned today in 33rd District Court and given a $300,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether. He will be back in court for a probable cause conference on July 26 at 10:00 a.m and August 2 10:30 a.m. for the preliminary examination.