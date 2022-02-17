Lincoln Park Public Schools to remove school mask mandate Feb. 18

(WXYZ) — According to superintendent Terry Dangerfield, Lincoln Park Public Schools will remove its school mask mandate beginning Friday, February 18.

This comes following Wayne County Health Department's decision to rescind school mandates starting 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

In a letter to the LPPS community, the superintendent said the reasoning was simple.

"We would like to give families an opportunity to speak to their children about what decisions they will be making regarding their choice to wear a face mask while at school. We honor and respect our families and want to allow time for this important conversation," he wrote.

Dangerfield says the district will continue to be recommended masks as a part of a layered safety plan to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19.