Lincoln Park youth sports storage building destroyed by fire; how you can help rebuild

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — "There were about 20 years' worth (of helmets) that just ran in order all the way around," Glenn Higgins said.

Singed helmets sitting on the ground, a burned out concession stand and decades of memories now reduced to dust after a fire at the Lincoln Park Junior Rails storage facility on Monday.

"I played for the Junior real starting in the 80s, junior coached for a while after that. My son is actually the 15th member of our family to play," Higgins said.

Higgins is president of Lincoln Park Junior Rails football and cheer teams and still can't believe his eyes that the place that housed all of their equipment and heart is gone.

"This is a heartbreaker then? WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked.

“Yes, every piece of equipment or uniform that wasn't officially assigned to a child and at their homes when the fire happened, we did lose. So all of our spares, things that we definitely have used in past years, planned to use in future years are all gone,” Higgins said.

Elizabeth Brock is the program cheer director and mascot dead coach. Her oldest daughter junior coaches and her youngest is on the varsity squad. This is the time of year they would be getting ready for competition, so this is devastating and heartbreaking.

"I'm not an expert by any means but from what I see, it looks like it was more back here than it was the front side of the building," Brock said. “I’m here more than I’m at home. It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking.”

The community support has been key to keeping the kids' spirits up. Seventy-seven cheerleaders and 86 football players ages 5 to 13 are part of this year's Rails squad, but it's the nonprofit organization's hub that is more like home.

"This building was very important to us and we love it, but the spirit of the Junior Rails has always been with the children and the families, and that's going to continue," Higgins said.

The Junior Rails started a GoFundMe page if you’d like to donate.