Lions center Frank Ragnow selected for NFL Pro Bowl, along with nine alternates from Detroit

Lions center Frank Ragnow has been named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl, along with nine of his teammates who have been named alternates. This is the second Pro Bowl nod for Ragnow after his first in 2020.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Penei Sewell

Jared Goff

Jonah Jackson

Jamaal Williams

Jason Cabinda

Khalif Raymond

Taylor Decker

Aidan Hutchinson

Ben Johnson's Lions offense has become one of the most intriguing in the NFL, thanks to one of the best lines in the league, centered by Frank Ragnow. The Lions offense boasts their most rushing yards as a team through 14 games in 20 years. They're third lowest in the NFL in sacks allowed.

