Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike will miss 2025 season after undergoing ACL surgery

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike will miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing ACL surgery, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed in a media availability at the team's training camp.

Campbell said that the surgery was "significant," but "needed to be done."

Drafted in the second round in 2021 out of Washington, Onwuzurike has appeared in 42 games, racking up 3.5 sacks and 35 tackles over parts of four seasons.

Onwuzurike missed time earlier in the year due to a chronic back issue that is unrelated to this most recent injury.

