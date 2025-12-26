Lions fan punched by DK Metcalf: 'I didn't use any racial slurs.'

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions fan who was punched by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf last weekend spoke during a press conference on Friday morning.

Ryan Kennedy, who said he has had season tickets to the Lions for 15 years and denied using a racial slur toward Metcalf.

Hear more from Kennedy and his attorneys in the video below

The statement comes after Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson claimed a racial slur was used and that Kennedy also used derogatory language toward his mother.

"I didn't use any racial slurs, no hate speech. I mean, none of that stuff at the game. Actually never. 15 years season ticket holder for the Lions, I've never done that at all. So, to DeKaylin, if you're watching this man, just if you could just say that, please," Kennedy said during the press conference.

Kennedy had previously said that Metcalf was upset he used his full legal name, and in the press conference, Kennedy once again called Metcalf "DeKaylin."

His attorneys said that Kennedy did not violate Ford Field's code of conduct and was not kicked out of the stadium. They also referenced an incident where Metcalf allegedly reported Kennedy to security last season when he was with the Seattle Seahawks. Attorneys said he wasn't kicked out of that game either.

Metcalf was suspended by the NFL for two games after the incident, and a report from Wednesday said that the NFL and Detroit Lions are continuing to investigate the situation.