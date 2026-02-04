Lions fan punched by DK Metcalf to file $100 million defamation lawsuit

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions fan who was punched by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is filing a $100 million lawsuit against the player and others.

Ryan Kennedy and Marko Law Firm are filing the $100 million defamation lawsuit against Metcalf, Ochocinco and media companies.

Lions fan punched by DK Metcalf: 'I didn't use any racial slurs.'

The lawsuit alleges that Ochocinco defamed Kennedy by claiming that Kennedy used a racial slur toward Metcalf and used another word toward Metcalf's mother.

Metcalf has never publicly said that a racial slur was used.

"I didn't use any racial slurs, no hate speech. I mean, none of that stuff at the game. Actually never. 15 years season ticket holder for the Lions, I've never done that at all. So, to DeKaylin, if you're watching this man, just if you could just say that, please," Kennedy said during the press conference.

Kennedy had previously said that Metcalf was upset he used his full legal name, and in the press conference, Kennedy once again called Metcalf "DeKaylin."

“The N-Word is the most offensive and inflammatory racial slur in the English language. No other word expresses so much hatred and bigotry. Falsely accusing someone of using that word hurts not only the person falsely accused, but hurts every true victim of racial hatred and bigotry," Attorney Jon Marko said in a statement.