Lions fans get dream moment as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff leap into stands

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit Lions touchdown celebration turned into a viral moment when wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and quarterback Jared Goff jumped into the stands to celebrate with fans in the "Lions Leap Zone" during Sunday's victory over the Chicago Bears.

The magical moment happened in the fourth quarter after St. Brown scored his third touchdown of the day, extending the Lions' lead. What made this celebration special was that both St. Brown and Goff made their way into the stands to celebrate with the Raznick family, who have been creating the Lions Leap Zone for three seasons.

Nine-year-old Aria Raznick and her 14-year-old brother Josh Raznick were the lucky fans who got to experience the moment they've been dreaming about since they started holding up signs in their front-row seats.

Hear from Aria Raznick in the video player below:

Web extra: Aria Raznick talks about Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff leaping into stands

"When he (St. Brown) scored the touchdown, he pointed at us and I'm like 'oh my God. Is this really happening?' Then he jumps up and we all start going crazy. Then we just see Jared trying to come up, he's pulling trying to come up," Aria Raznick said.

The moment became an instant hit at school for Aria, who said she's already told the story countless times.

"I went in and this kid just runs up to me and he's like 'I saw you on the jumbotron and I saw Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown run up to you,'" Aria Raznick said.

For three seasons, the Raznick family has turned their front-row seats into the Lions Leap Zone, making signs to catch players' attention and hoping for exactly this kind of moment.

"Every time they drive down the field, you have that feeling, hoping OK, this could be the chance, this could be the chance," Josh Raznick said.

Hear from Josh Raznick in the video player below:

Web extra: Josh Raznick talks about Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff leaping into stands

Their father, Jason Raznick, said while players have jumped into the stands before, this was the first time the quarterback made the attempt.

"It was like fantasy," Aria Raznick said. "I was like 'oh my God. What is, am I in my own world, am I dreaming right now?' I was so happy," Jason Raznick said.

WXYZ

Even Goff himself acknowledged his leap wasn't as smooth as he'd hoped.

"I wanted to get up there because I've seen it for years now. I wanted to get in the Lions Leap Zone and I'm like alright, this is my chance, and like... bad," Goff said.

WXYZ

Josh Raznick agreed with the quarterback's assessment of his jumping ability.

"Gosh that was, he was not great. He was fun to be with, but he could not get up," Josh Raznick said.

The celebration also featured Aria breaking into a dance she saw on TikTok, adding to the viral nature of the moment.

"Why break into that dance?" I asked.

"I don't know. I was just so excited. I just did it," Aria Raznick said.

Related video: Lions back on track after capturing first win of the season

Lions back on track after capturing first win of the season

"It was just really exciting and a day we'll never forget," Jason Raznick said.

The Lions will be on the road next week for Monday Night Football, but when they return to Ford Field, the Lions Leap Zone will be waiting for more magical moments.

The Lions will be back in Detroit on Sept. 22. 7 News Detroit will have a Primetime Countdown pregame special at 7:30 p.m. ahead of the 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

