Lions fans remain loyal despite disappointing loss to Steelers at home

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans left Ford Field with heavy hearts Sunday after watching their team fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers in what many described as an emotional roller coaster of a game during the Lions' final home match up of the regular season.

The game kept fans on the edge of their seats, especially toward the end, as they held their breath waiting to see what would happen next.

"It was a great game, sucks but it happens," said Kelsie and Greg Eichenberg, Lions fans who attended the game.

William Crawford, a Lions fan from Flint, echoed the sentiment of many in attendance.

"Tough game, tough loss, I mean just a rollercoaster of emotions," Crawford said. "I thought we had pulled that one off, but you know these penalties that they're calling."

For some fans, the loss was particularly heartbreaking. Chloe Cubert attended her first Lions game Sunday and experienced the highs and lows of being a Detroit fan.

"I'm feeling sad because it was my first one, and I'm really sad that they lost," Cubert said, though she admitted the experience was still fun.

Despite the setback, Lions fans demonstrated the resilience Detroit is known for. The crowd's energy remained strong even in defeat, with supporters chanting their commitment to the team.

"We Detroit, we're gonna keep fighting, we Detroit, that's what we do," fans could be heard saying as they left the stadium.

Robert Crawford, also from Flint, remained optimistic about the team's future.

"We'll be back. We'll be back, y'all. It ain't over," Crawford said.

Garret Harper, a Lions fan from Ann Arbor, praised both the team's effort and the city's support.

"Painful game, it was a very, very tough ending, but proud of this city, proud of everybody that showed out, showed up," Harper said.

Now all eyes turn to the Lions' upcoming Christmas game, where fans are hoping the team will bounce back with a victory.

