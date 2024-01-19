Lions fans showing support from across US and Canada

WINDSOR, Ontario (WXYZ) — Love for the Detroit Lions crosses state lines and even over the Canadian border here into Windsor.

“Windsor’s full of Detroit fans and Lions fans here are plenty,” Windsor City Councilman Renaldo Agostino.

A Detroit Lions flag is currently flying high outside of Windsor City Hall.

Councilman Agostino came up with the idea.

“We wanted to support our sisters and our brothers in Detroit. There’s a big game coming up this Sunday and we’re super excited,” Agostino said.

Of course, there are Lions fans throughout the U.S.

7 Action News put a callout for Lions fans who live in different states on social media.

We got a response from the east coast all the way to the west coast.

“Go Lions… from Virginia Beach, Virginia go get it all,” said fan Shantel Woody.

“Supporting the Lions from Arizona,” said fan Sarah Cunningham.

“Supporting the Lions from Denver, Ford down the field,” said Michael Jenkin.

Each Lions fan we spoke with says it doesn’t matter where they are living, they will always support the Lions.

“Detroit sports has always been embedded in just my whole core being, so it’s always been important to just never waver,” Woody said.

Meanwhile, back over in Windsor, Councilman Agostino says the Lions flag will always fly high outside of city hall.

“Canada’s NFL team is now the Detroit Lions,” Agostino said.