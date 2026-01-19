LIST: Check out these MLK Day events throughout metro Detroit for 2026

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Monday, January 19 is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, also known as MLK Day. The national holiday is celebrated throughout the U.S. in honor of the iconic civil rights leader.

First observed in 1986, MLK Day was made a federal holiday three years after President Ronald Reagan.

The day marks Dr. King's birthday, which is Jan. 15. Dr. King visited Detroit many times during his life.

Most notably, Dr. King's iconic "I Have a Dream" speech was first given at the Walk to Freedom march on June 23, 1963 in Detroit more than two months before the March on Washington on August 28, 1963.

To commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, many local municipalities and organizations are set to host MLK Day events throughout metro Detroit.

Check out the list of events below:

Detroit MLK Day Rally & March

The annual Detroit MLK Day Rally & March will take place on Monday, Jan. 19 at 12 p.m. at St. Matthew's & St. Joseph's Episcopal Church at 8850 Woodward Ave. The March will take place at 2 p.m.

MLK Day at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

The theme for this year at The Wright is "We Who Believe In Freedom." It explores King's life and commitment to justice, equality and peace.

The day starts with a prayer breakfast and a keynote address. There will also be a screening of "Eyes of the Prize – The Time Has Come," plus family-friendly performances and more. More information is available at thewright.org.

MLK Peace Walk Celebration in Southfield

Southfield will host the 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 19. It will be at Hope United Methodist Church.

Then, the walk will continue at the Southfield Pavilion for a program at 11 a.m.

MLK Day at The Henry Ford

A historic chair used by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be on display at The Henry Ford from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 19. Admission and parking to the museum will be free.

Bike Ride highlighting major MLK Historical Sites

Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson is leading an annual bicycling celebration that goes 10 miles through Detroit, visiting historical sites connected to Dr. King. It will start and finish at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. The ride starts at 10 a.m.

“A Day On, Not a Day Off” – MLK Jr. Day of Service 2026

Royal Oak, Clawson and Berkley will come together for a joint Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. It's at Clawson High School where there will be a freedom walk and donation drive, followed by service projects at the high school.

MLK Day at Oakland University

Oakland University will be hosting its 34th annual Keeper of the Dream Scholarship Awards celebration, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. It will include a keynote address with Bakari Sellers.

MLK Keynote Memorial Lecture at University of Michigan

The 40th annual Keynote Memorial Lecture on MLK Day will begin with an opening film, then addresses from several people and a performance from the Detroit Youth Choir. It's at the Hill Auditorium and starts at 10 a.m. You can learn more here.