List: New Year's Eve events in metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As we near the end of 2023, metro Detroit is gearing up for New Year's Eve festivities to bring in 2024 with a bang!

Check out the list below of New Year's Eve events happening throughout metro Detroit.

Detroit

New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown at Beacon Park | 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Visit Beacon Park for an afternoon of family fun featuring New Year’s Eve Bingo, photo frame decorating and party hats.

Mount Clemens

New Year's Eve Gala | 9:30 PM - 12:00 AM



Head to downtown Mount Clemens' social district, The Oasis, to end 2023 with music, fun and a fireworks display at midnight to ring in the New Year!

Kids New Year's Eve Party | 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM



Celebrate this New Year's Eve with your little ones at the Discovery Center of Macomb! This fun family event will include engaging activities, a movie showing, tasty snacks, family fireworks and an early ball drop at the clock tower.

Wyandotte

Wyandotte Rockin' NYE | 7:00 PM - 12:00 AM



Head to Maple Street in Wyandotte on New Year’s Eve for fun, music and two ball drops — the first will happen at 9:00 pm for families and again at midnight.

The Prince Experience and Wisteria at District 142.

Wyandotte Rockin' NYE Kids Zone | 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM



New Year's Eve fun for kids including free train rides, face painting and a photo booth.

If you have an event you would like featured, email webteam@wxyz.com.