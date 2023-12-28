List: New Year's Eve events in metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As we near the end of 2023, metro Detroit is gearing up for New Year's Eve festivities to bring in 2024 with a bang!
Check out the list below of New Year's Eve events happening throughout metro Detroit.
Detroit
New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown at Beacon Park | 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Visit Beacon Park for an afternoon of family fun featuring New Year’s Eve Bingo, photo frame decorating and party hats.
Mount Clemens
New Year's Eve Gala | 9:30 PM - 12:00 AM
- Head to downtown Mount Clemens' social district, The Oasis, to end 2023 with music, fun and a fireworks display at midnight to ring in the New Year!
Kids New Year's Eve Party | 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Celebrate this New Year's Eve with your little ones at the Discovery Center of Macomb! This fun family event will include engaging activities, a movie showing, tasty snacks, family fireworks and an early ball drop at the clock tower.
Wyandotte
Wyandotte Rockin' NYE | 7:00 PM - 12:00 AM
- Head to Maple Street in Wyandotte on New Year’s Eve for fun, music and two ball drops — the first will happen at 9:00 pm for families and again at midnight.
- The Prince Experience and Wisteria at District 142.
Wyandotte Rockin' NYE Kids Zone | 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- New Year's Eve fun for kids including free train rides, face painting and a photo booth.
