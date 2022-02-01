List of snow emergencies in metro Detroit; cars could get ticket or towed on city streets

(WXYZ) — As metro Detroit braces for a winter storm over the next few days, we're compiling a list of snow emergencies in the area.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our area beginning 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The biggest storm in seven years will get started late Tuesday as rain and then be all snow by the Wednesday morning drive. Widespread amounts of 10"-14" will fall across metro Detroit with some spots in Lenawee and Monroe counties hitting 16". These totals are for all of Wednesday and Thursday combined.

During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.

View a list of snow emergencies below:

Birmingham: starting Wednesday at 11 p.m.

Bloomfield Township: starting Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Canton: starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. through Sunday at noon

Centerline: starting Tuesday at 7 p.m. (vehicles must be removed from the public streets and alleyways not later than 7 a.m. Wednesday)

Chesterfield Township: starting Wednesday at 4 a.m. through Friday at 8 a.m.

Clawson: starting Tuesday at 11 p.m. until Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Brownstown Township: starting Wednesday at 5 a.m. until Friday at 4 p.m.

Dearborn: starting 1 a.m. Wednesday until Friday at noon

Detroit: Activated snow emergency routes , effective 12 a.m. Wednesday. Cars must be removed from the 75 or so routes by midnight

, effective 12 a.m. Wednesday. Cars must be removed from the 75 or so routes by midnight The Village of Dundee: starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning until Saturday at noon

Farmington: starting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Farmington Hills: starting Wednesday at noon

Flat Rock: starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday until 7 a.m. on Friday

Grosse Pointe Farms: starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday

Grosse Pointe Park: starting 8 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Friday

Grosse Pointe Woods: starting 8 a.m. on Wednesday

Inkster: starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday

Lincoln Park: starting 9 a.m. on Wednesday to 5 p.m. on Friday

Melivindale: starting 6 a.m. on Wednesday until Friday at noon

Monroe: starting 8 a.m. on Wednesday

Oak Park: starting 8 a.m. on Wednesday until noon on Friday

Village of Pinckney: starting 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday at noon

Rochester Hills: starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. until further notice.

Rockwood: starting at noon on Wednesday and until further notice

St. Clair: starting 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. on Friday

St. Clair Shores: starting 7 p.m. on Tuesday (no parking on any city street after Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 7:00 am until the snow emergency is lifted or your street has been plowed)

Sterling Heights: starting 7 p.m. on Wednesday

South Lyon: starting 8 a.m. on Wednesday until 5 p.m. Friday

Southfield: starting 11 p.m. on Tuesday

Wayne: starting 7 a.m. on Wednesday

Westland: starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday

Wyandotte: starting 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday

“At 6 a.m., we will have a siren to go off that will inform residents to move their cars,” Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud said of the snow emergency issued in that city. “Just to allow ease for our plows to come and plow more than just the middle lane, but the curbs."

In the city of Detroit, cars can't be parked in a snow emergency route.

“If there are red and white signs where you are parking, move your car,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said of the 75 routes in the city marked with red and white signs. “Our contractors are required now to create a 16-foot path through every neighborhood. That is not going to be possible if we have cars on both sides of the street.”

The rule does not apply to residential streets but is highly recommended.

"Loan your neighbor room in the garage or in the driveway. Help them move it to a lot near by,” Duggan said. "Four days of neighborhood plowing if that’s what it takes so Monday morning, everyone can get back to their business.”

