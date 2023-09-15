LIST: UAW president identifies initial plant targets for possible strike

(WXYZ) — United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain outlined the plant targets for Thursday night as part of their “Stand Up Strike” strategy if a deal is not reached.

The contract deadline between the UAW and the Big Three is 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The targets are:



GM Wentzville Assembly, Local 2250 (Missouri)

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, Local 12 (Ohio)

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, final assembly and paint only, Local 900 (Michigan)

"If we need to go all out, we will. Everything is on the table," said Fain on Thursday evening.

Fain explained the “Stand Up Strike” effort on Wednesday afternoon. If a deal does not arrive before the deadline, where they are preparing to strike the Big Three -- General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- but at a limited number of targeted locations. Based on how the bargaining is going, Fain said they could announce more locals to stand up and strike. He said the locals that aren't called to strike would maintain "a constant strike readiness" as they work under an expired agreement.

Fain had previously said there has been movement in the negotiations with automakers, but that they are "very far apart" when it comes to the UAW's key priorities. The UAW wants double-digit pay increases, the end of the tiered wage system, better healthcare, a 32-hour work week and more.

Ahead of this potential strike, the UAW has $825 million in its strike fund, enough to pay 150,000 UAW members $500 a week for 11 weeks.

In most cases, workers on strike are not eligible for unemployment benefits. Members who find other work during the strike won't get strike pay if making more than $500 a week. Strike benefits do cover health care, but do not cover vision, hearing, dental, sick or accident benefits.

