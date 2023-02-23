Warming centers opening across metro Detroit following ice storm

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — With more than 504,000 DTE Energy customers currently without power, many communities have opened warming centers to provide a safe, warm place for those experiencing outages.

Here is a list of warming centers available throughout metro Detroit:

Outages started popping up as an ice storm warning was in effect in metro Detroit.

Dearborn Heights

The warming shelter is being held at the Canfield Community Center located at 1801 North Beech Daly on the grounds of the Dearborn Heights Fire Department Headquarters.

This shelter will open at 8:00 p.m. tonight, and will remain open as long as required.

Plymouth Township

Two warming centers are available for the public at the following locations:

Northridge Church (open now) located at 49555 N Territorial Rd in Plymouth Charter Twp.

St. Kenneth Church (open now) located at 14951 N Haggerty Rd in Plymouth.

Royal Oak

The warming center is open at the Jack and Patti Salter Community Center located at the 1545 E Lincoln in Royal Oak.

The current hours for the warming center will be as follows:



Thursday, February 23: 1:00 pm-10:00 pm

Friday, February 24, 8:00 am-5:00 pm

Saturday, February 25: 8:00 am-4:00 pm

Washtenaw County

Along with the American Red Cross, Washtenaw County will open an overnight warming center beginning Thursday, February 23 at 6:00 pm.

The center will operate out of the Eagle Crest Conference Center located at 1275 S. Huron St. in Ypsilanti Township.

The Center will be open until 8:00 am for anyone in need of a warm, safe place for the night.

