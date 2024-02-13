Listeria danger: Recalling salads processed on same line as contaminated cheese

MICHIGIAN — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is updating the ongoing investigation into a nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.
Cheeses manufactured by Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. were recalled almost a week ago, suspected of being the potential source of illness.
Today, the FDA says Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is pulling several salad kits that were processed on the same line as cheese contaminated with Listeria.
Recalled salad items were distributed in the states of AL, CA, CT, FL, GA, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, UT, VA, WA and WI. Additionally, these salads were distributed in the following Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
—FDA Recall notice
Retailers have been advised to pull these products from shelves and warehouse inventories. You can call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. (PT) with questions.
The products below should be thrown away.
Brand
Product Description
UPC
Lot Code Starting With
BIUB
|Dole
|Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch
|71430000915
|W019- W036
|02/03/2024-02/20/2024
|N019-N036
|02/03/2024-02/20/2024
|Dole
|Chop Kit Avocado Ranch Chop Kit Ranch A L'Avocat
|71430000922
|W022- W036
|2024 FE 06 - 2024 FE 20
|Dole
|Premium Kit Southwest Salad
|71430017012
|W022- W036
|02/04/2024-02/18/2024
|N022- N036
|02/04/2024- 02/18/2024
|Dole
|Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit
|71430002063
|W029- W036
|02/11/2024- 02/18/2024
|N022- N036
|02/04/2024- 02/18/2024
|Dole
|Premium Kit Endless Summer
|71430010730
|W022- W036
|02/04/2024- 02/18/2024
|N023- N036
|02/05/2024-02/19/2024
|Dole
|Supreme Kit Southwest Salad
Supreme Kit Salade Du Sud-Ouest
|71430017111
|W020- W036
|2024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 18
|President's Choice
|Southwest Salad Kit
Sud-Ouest Kit de Salade
|60383023195
|W034-W036
|2024 FE 17 - 2024 FE 18
|B018- B024
|2024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 09
|Marketside
|Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch
|681131305440
|B020- B036
|02/05/2024- 02/21/2024