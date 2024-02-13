Listeria danger: Recalling salads processed on same line as contaminated cheese

MICHIGIAN — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is updating the ongoing investigation into a nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.

Cheeses manufactured by Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. were recalled almost a week ago, suspected of being the potential source of illness.

Today, the FDA says Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is pulling several salad kits that were processed on the same line as cheese contaminated with Listeria.

Recalled salad items were distributed in the states of AL, CA, CT, FL, GA, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, UT, VA, WA and WI. Additionally, these salads were distributed in the following Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

—FDA Recall notice

Retailers have been advised to pull these products from shelves and warehouse inventories. You can call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. (PT) with questions.

The products below should be thrown away.

