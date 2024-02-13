Watch Now
News

Listeria danger: Recalling salads processed on same line as contaminated cheese

FDA RECALL - Listeria - Dole Salad Kits - Avocado Ranch.jpg
FDA
FDA RECALL - Listeria - Dole Salad Kits - Avocado Ranch.jpg
FDA RECALL - Listeria - Dole Salad Kits - Avocado Ranch - Ranch A L'Avocat.jpg
FDA RECALL - Listeria - Dole Salad Kits - Soutwest Sud-Ouest.jpg
FDA RECALL - Listeria - Dole Salad Kits - Southwest Salad - Salad Du Sud-Ouest.jpg
FDA RECALL - Listeria - Dole Salad Kits - Bacon Ranch Crunch.jpg
FDA RECALL - Listeria - Dole Salad Kits - Southwest Salad.jpg
FDA RECALL - Listeria - Dole Salad Kits - Endless Summer.jpg
FDA RECALL - Listeria - Dole Salad Kits - Cajun Ranch.jpg
Posted at 9:57 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 11:03:26-05

MICHIGIAN — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is updating the ongoing investigation into a nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.

Cheeses manufactured by Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. were recalled almost a week ago, suspected of being the potential source of illness.

Today, the FDA says Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is pulling several salad kits that were processed on the same line as cheese contaminated with Listeria.

Recalled salad items were distributed in the states of AL, CA, CT, FL, GA, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, UT, VA, WA and WI. Additionally, these salads were distributed in the following Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
—FDA Recall notice

Retailers have been advised to pull these products from shelves and warehouse inventories. You can call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. (PT) with questions.

The products below should be thrown away.

Brand

Product Description

UPC

Lot Code Starting With

BIUB

DoleChopped Kit Avocado Ranch71430000915W019- W03602/03/2024-02/20/2024
N019-N03602/03/2024-02/20/2024
DoleChop Kit Avocado Ranch Chop Kit Ranch A L'Avocat71430000922W022- W0362024 FE 06 - 2024 FE 20
DolePremium Kit Southwest Salad71430017012W022- W03602/04/2024-02/18/2024
N022- N03602/04/2024- 02/18/2024
DoleCajun Ranch Chopped Kit71430002063W029- W03602/11/2024- 02/18/2024
N022- N03602/04/2024- 02/18/2024
DolePremium Kit Endless Summer71430010730W022- W03602/04/2024- 02/18/2024
N023- N03602/05/2024-02/19/2024
DoleSupreme Kit Southwest Salad
Supreme Kit Salade Du Sud-Ouest		71430017111W020- W0362024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 18
President's ChoiceSouthwest Salad Kit
Sud-Ouest Kit de Salade		60383023195W034-W0362024 FE 17 - 2024 FE 18
B018- B0242024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 09
MarketsideChopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch681131305440B020- B03602/05/2024- 02/21/2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning