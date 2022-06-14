Little Caesars named the official pizza sponsor of the NFL

(WXYZ) — Little Caesars is now the official pizza sponsor of the NFL!

"We're thrilled to welcome Little Caesars to the NFL family," Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships said. "With a focus on quality and convenience, Little Caesars offers unmatched value for our fans, and we look forward to working together to positively impact communities across the United States."

The deal comes just before the start of training camps, the annual unofficial kickoff to the NFL season.

According to their press release, this will be one of Little Caesars' most high-profile partnerships to date.

The agreement will give the food establishment a set of exclusive marketing rights, and the potential for new products, games, and promotions.

"This partnership aims to enhance the fun of game day by bringing the quality and convenience Little Caesars is known for to NFL fans across the country," president and CEO of Little Caesars Dave Scrivano said.