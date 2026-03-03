Little Liberia opening brick-and-mortar restaurant on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Little Liberia, an Afro-fusion restaurant from Chef Ameneh Marhaba, is officially opening its brick-and-mortar location on Detroit's east side.

Located along E. Warren Ave. near Outer Dr., Little Liberia will officially open to the public on Thursday, March 5 after a soft-opening period at the end of February.

Marhaba originally founded Little Liberia in 2016 as an Afro-fusion pop-up and introduced the city to Liberian and West African cuisine.

Little Liberia

Guests can expect a selection of beef, goat, seafood and vegan dishes, with house-made desserts and a cocktail program with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The brick-and-mortar location comes after several steps from Marhaba. She graduated from ProsperUs Detroit's Entrepreneur Training Program in 2021 and then the restaurant won a $100,000 grant from the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest in 2022. In 2024, it received an $80,000 grant from Motor City Match, which helped secure and build out the space in the East Warren Corridor.

Little Liberia will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for walk-ins and reservations.