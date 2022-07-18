Live at 11:30: Funeral for slain Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts

(WXYZ) — The funeral for slain Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts is happening on Friday morning at Greater Grace Temple.

Courts will get his final sendoff around 11:30 a.m., and WXYZ does plan to live-stream the funeral.

On July 6, Courts and his partner were called out to a report of shots fired on Detroit's West Side.

Over the weekend, hundreds showed up to visitation to pay their respects to Courts, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags at half-staff at all public buildings in honor of the fallen officer.

Carol Griffin was one of the people who attended Courts' viewing on Saturday because she feels a connection.

"My husband who passed away was a police officer, so when I look at Officer Courts' children, I think of my children. Police officers have families," she said.

Courts was a husband and father of two, and his dad was also a retired DPD officer.

On Friday, hundreds gathered at the second precinct where Courts served for 5 years. His funeral is planned for next week. He died July 6th after responding to a 911 call of shots fired.

There were tears, laughter, lots of prayer, and reflection at the vigil. Officer Courts was described as a consummate professional and having a calming presence at the second precinct.

“Though you are missed, you will never be forgotten. July 6th, 2022 made my heart feel rotten," neighborhood police officer Errol Franklin read a poem he wrote.

“Father in the name of Jesus, let there be peace beyond measure. Thank you for Loren Courts who still is a treasure," he read.

