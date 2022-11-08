LIVE BLOG: Michiganders head to the polls this Election Day to vote on key races, proposals

(WXYZ) — Today voters across Michigan will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm election.

There are major races and proposals at stake, including the governor’s race, and Prop 1, Prop 2 and Prop 3.

We'll bring you the latest on Election Day from around the state!

Check out our live blog below:

7:53 AM: Morning Anchor Keenan Smith did a live interview with Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown to explain the election process in Oakland County.

Oakland County Clerk explains county preparations during live interview

7:28 AM: Morning Anchor Keenan Smith was live from Huntington Place Tuesday morning updating voters on the big races, and safety measures Huntington Place/ASM Global have in place to ensure voter and election safety.

Huntington Place prepared for disruptions that may come

7 AM: It's time to head to the polls! The polls are now open for most of Michigan. They will close tonight at 8 p.m.

View your sample ballot, check out the key races and more with our election guide here.

