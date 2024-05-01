Live Nation's $25 ticket sale begins next week; here are the shows

(WXYZ) — Live Nation's concert week begins May 8 and lasts through May 14 and will have $25 tickets to dozens of shows happening in metro Detroit and around the country.

The Live Nation has a list of all the shows that will have $25 tickets, and many are performing at Pine Knob, Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park, The Fillmore and more.

Visit the Live Nation website for a list of the shows that will have $25 tickets.

