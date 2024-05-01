Live Nation's $25 ticket sale begins next week; here are the shows

(WXYZ) — Live Nation's concert week begins May 8 and lasts through May 14 and will have $25 tickets to dozens of shows happening in metro Detroit and around the country.
Related: Here are the concerts coming to Pine Knob in 2024
The Live Nation has a list of all the shows that will have $25 tickets, and many are performing at Pine Knob, Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park, The Fillmore and more.
Visit the Live Nation website for a list of the shows that will have $25 tickets.
Watch stories from WXYZ below
Michigan sheriff’s deputy bought drugs, used N-word on duty. Then Holly police hired him
Michigan cop bought drugs, used N-word on duty. Then Holly police hired him
Concert, open houses planned to celebrate debut of Michigan Central renovations
Concert, open houses planned to celebrate debut of Michigan Central renovations