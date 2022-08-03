Live primary election results: Check the races across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Polls have officially closed for most of Michigan. Voters across the state cast their ballot during Michigan's Primary Election Day.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than 1.3 million people voted absentee statewide.

"I would say there's a lot of enthusiasm for this primary," she told 7 Action News.

“It may take us up to 24 hours after the polls close to count all of those hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots and ensure that our unofficial results are released as soon as possible," said Benson.