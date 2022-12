SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday.

All westbound lanes of I-96 at Telegraph in Wayne County remains closed due to an accident.

The left shoulder and left lane of eastbound I-696 at Woodward in Oakland County remains blocked after a vehicle crash.

To learn about road condition ahead of your drive, check the traffic map below.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW LIVE TRAFFIC INCIDENTS IN THE AREA