Thomas Creech execution unable to proceed

Thomas Creech, a convicted killer and mass murderer is set to be put to death by lethal injection at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28th. This article will be updated continuously with details as Creech's execution commences.



UPDATE: At 11 a.m., the medical team working on Creech's execution confirmed that they were not able to establish an IV line, causing the execution to be unable to proceed. It was announced that Creech will be returned to his cell as his death warrant expires.

The state is considering next steps as Thomas Creech narrowly avoids his execution.

As of 10 a.m., all witnesses have been briefed on the execution process and have been escorted to the chamber viewing area. The execution is expected to start momentarily.

The state and media witnesses to the execution are:

State Witnesses:



Raul Labrador, Attorney General

Jan Bennetts, Ada County Prosecutor

Matt Clifford, Ada County Sheriff

Dodds Hayden, Board of Correction

Jared Larsen, Governor’s Office

Phil Skinner, AG Chief of Staff

Media Witnesses:



Roland Beres, KIVI

Brenda Rodriguez, KTVB

Rebecca Boone, Associated Press

Scott McIntosh, Idaho Statesman

Execution protesters have been seen outside the statehouse ahead of Creech's execution.

Less than two hours before Creech's execution, the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to block his execution from being stopped or delayed. His death is scheduled for 10 a.m. February 28.

In preparation for today's execution, Creech visited with his wife and his religious advisor throughout the evening and into the morning.

For his last meal, Creech had fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner rolls, and ice cream.