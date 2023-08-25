Livingston County family counts their blessings after tornado touchdown

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Brandon Lang and his family said they're thankful to be alive after a tornado touched down on their property in Fowlerville last night.

He showed 7 Action News his crawl space and said it's three feet tall with a dirt floor.

Lang said it’s the only safe space he and his family have to take cover in the event of a tornado. Well, he said that’s exactly where they rushed to through an entrance inside the home last night, around 10 p.m.

“Just wanted to make it through. Ya know, with my family,"

Lang said his brother and father-in-law had called to warn them about the storm’s path towards Fowlerville.

Prompting him, his wife, and two daughters to wait out the storm below the home for about 15 minutes.

Lang explained, “I was actually thinking it was like the movie 'Twister.' It was like one scene in that movie that like, ya know, the whole house rips off and all you see is nighttime sky and rain and wind. I thought for sure that was us."

"I was like, ‘Oh man, what do I do if this happens?’ So, it was a lot of sound effects. A lot of things going crazy all over the place," he continued.

Lang shot this footage of the aftermath himself.

"I was like, I can't wait to get up this morning and do a drone shot," he said.

The Langs, who are newlyweds and just got married Saturday, are now shifting that energy to dealing with the devastation. Pine trees are down everywhere in an area created for their children to play and explore. Also, a power line is bowing under the weight of broken branches.

However, they know it could have been much worse. Authorities said the storm cost a person their life on I-96 and another person was killed in Lansing.

“Unfortunate for death and any fatalities. We’re just blessed to be here, y know, talking to you guys and just looking outside. We can fix all this but you can’t fix any loss of life," he said.

Lang said he and his family plan to stay in a hotel until DTE fixes the bowing power line.