Livingston County Health Department shuts down Ore Lake after weekend sewage spill

HAMBURG TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Ore Lake in Hamburg Township was shut down by the Livingston County Health Department this weekend after a sewage spill.

On Sunday morning around 9:45 a.m., officials with the township learned of the sewer break on Branch Drive at Mohican Drive, with sewage spilling into an already flooded area. According to a press release from police posted to Facebook, a township supervisor determined that a "significant amount of sewage" was flowing from a manhole opening into the flooded area and Ore Lake.er

After first responders assessed the scene, the county health department issued an order later Sunday morning, prohibiting all water activities on Ore Lake and Little Ore Lake, with Public Safety personnel telling area residents.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Huron River near Hamburg, which flows into Ore Lake, is at Moderate Flood Stage.

Officials say that all discharge out of the sewer has stopped, with repairs being ongoing. The water activities ban remains in effect until water testing for E. Coli levels in the lake are completed and the water is deemed safe.

For more information on the order, you can contact Hamburg Township Supervisor Pat Hohl at pathohl@hamburg.mi.us.