Livingston County sheriff steps down from nonprofit's board amid Trump event controversy

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy has stepped down from a nonprofit's board after backlash from hosting a visit and press conference from former President Donald Trump.

The LACASA Center – a nonprofit organization that advocates for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence – said in a statement that Murphy voluntarily resigned from the board of his directors.

According to LASCASA, Murphy said in his letter he did not want to cloud the important work LACASA does.

“As a board member for close to 25 years, I have always been an advocate for LACASA using my time, talents, and money to help where I could,” Murphy said. “I have never intentionally or unintentionally done anything to hurt the organization, and it’s unfortunate some can’t see that.”

Trump's Howell campaign stop may have broken campaign finance law

“For more than 40 years, LACASA has provided a safe and supportive environment for victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence, and a place where they are believed, trusted, and empowered,” said LACASA Board Chair Patricia Claffey. “We thank Sheriff Murphy for his service to our organization, and will continue to work closely with him and his staff as our law enforcement partners.”

Last month, the sheriff's office hosted Trump for the "press conference,"but thousands of residents online took issue and said they found it largely inappropriate.

"Folks tend to be very very passionate about politics," Murphy in a Facebook video he posted previewing the event.

The Michigan Campaign Finance Act which says “public body or a person acting for a public body shall not use or authorize the use of funds, personnel, office space, computer hardware or software, property, stationery, postage, vehicles, equipment, supplies, or other public resources” to support political candidates.

7 News Detroit reached out the Sheriff Murphy asking for an interview and he gave our team the following statement, "I don’t believe I violated the Campaign Finance Act. I welcome the investigation."

Research Professor Emeritus at The Center for Political Studies at the University of Michigan, Michael Traugott, said Sheriff Murphy has been found guilty of breaking campaign finance laws before in 2018 and was fined $100 to the state and another $100 to the county.