Livonia man charged after allegedly shooting two people outside Garden City karaoke bar

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livonia man has been charged after prosecutors say he shot two people outside of a Garden City karaoke bar earlier this week.

Two hospitalized after being shot outside of Garden City karaoke bar

Dispatch audio obtained by 7 News Detroit captures the horrifying moments when first responders arrived to find victims bleeding on the ground at Rockstarz 2.0 in Garden City.

Police say that two men were shot just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1, as Rockstarz was closing and patrons were leaving.

Investigators say both victims were rushed to a local hospital, where they're receiving treatment. Garden City Police arrested a suspect around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, and we're told he surrended himself a few hours later.

We're told that Brian Jaron Lindsay, 29, is set to be charged on Sunday morning with two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, two counts of Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm, two counts of Felonious Assault, and six counts of Felony Firearm.

