Livonia native wanted in Texas for murder of professional cyclist

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities are searching for a metro Detroit native who is wanted for the murder of another woman who was allegedly seeing her boyfriend.

“I love you, and I believe that you're not capable of doing this,” said Sharon Armstrong.

Her daughter Kaitlin Armstrong, a yoga instructor, has been named the suspect in the murder of Anna Wilson.

Two weeks ago, Wilson, a 25-year-old professional cyclist, was found shot to death in Austin, Texas.

Investigators say Armstrong's vehicle was captured on surveillance video near the scene of crime. The motive, according to investigators, was jealousy.

Police say Armstrong was upset that her longtime boyfriend was secretly seeing Wilson.

“We love you Katy and we're going to figure this out,” Armstrong’s father Michael said on “Good Morning American” from Michigan.

7 Action News reached him by phone Tuesday. He described his daughter's relationship with professional cyclist Colin Strickland.

"They were in a long-term relationship, and they were living together. I know the media has portrayed her as a romantic rival, but that's not the case. He was cheating on her with Anna Wilson."

Armstrong grew up in Livonia, graduated from Stevenson High School, where she was an athlete. She was living with her boyfriend, Strickland, who admitted to police that on his phone, he stored Wilson's number under a different name, so Armstrong wouldn't find out.

"It was obvious that he was cheating on Kaitlin with Miss. Wilson and perhaps other women as well,” Michael Armstrong said. "My question is where were those other women the night that Anna was killed?"

His daughter has been charged with murder and her family says they fear for her safety.

"I think, obviously, she can see that the cards are stacked against her and that the police have already pretty much decided that she's guilty," Michael Armstrong said. "They put a lot of information out there that makes her look guilty, but I know that maybe they don't put all the information out there. But there's a lot of unanswered questions at this point.”

Sharon Armstrong said, “I just I just hope she's safe. I have no idea where she is, or I just don't think she's capable of doing this.”

