Livonia opens $28 million senior center as older adult population grows

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livonia's new $28 million senior community center officially opened its doors, providing a much-needed hub for the city's growing older adult population. The facility brings dining, recreation and support services under one roof as Livonia projects a 14.6% increase in residents over 65.

The center offers card games, fitness classes, hot meals and numerous opportunities for social connection. For many seniors who visited on opening day, the facility represents more than just a building — it's a place to belong.

"We need some place to be with people like I'm alone and it's a long day, and so now if I can come over here and meet some people and engage in some activities," Audrey Lavery said.

The facility addresses a critical need for community connection among older adults. Tom Berry, another Livonia senior, appreciates both the activities and the cost.

"We can come here and hang out, play ping pong and many things to do at the senior center. It doesn't cost us a dime," Berry said.

Mayor Maureen Miller-Brosnan emphasized the center's role in improving senior wellness through accessible, high-quality facilities and programming.

"If you really wanted to improve the wellness of your seniors, you were going to give them easier access to a top-notch facility where they can go and work out and exercise and take advantage of the classes that we have," Miller-Brosnan said.

The center features various activities from mahjong to coffee groups, helping combat social isolation. Jun Garcia, who enjoys the mahjong games, explained the importance of social interaction.

"If I'm home alone, then I can't communicate with anybody. So I'm here and (with) people and (playing) mahjong (with) people. I love it," Garcia said.

Carolyn Ripper noted how the center encourages seniors to become more socially engaged.

"I think seniors have a tendency not to get involved, and this helps them get out of that shell," Ripper said.

The facility includes a dining room area, fitness spaces and recreational areas designed with senior accessibility in mind. Sam Shan emphasized the importance of such facilities for building community connections.

"I think a senior center is very important, especially (at) this time for us. (We) need communication. We need to know each other, make friends," Shan said.

While finishing touches continue on the exterior, the interior is fully operational and welcoming seniors seeking active engagement and social connection in their community.

