Livonia Public Schools to hold half day on Wednesday due to high temps

(WXYZ) — Livonia Public Schools will be doing an early release on Wednesday due to the expected high temperatures, according to an email sent to district families.

According to an email sent to LPS families, Wednesday will be a half day, with schools dismissing at their normal half-day schedule. High schools were already reportedly scheduled for a half day on Wednesday, and all schools had been previously scheduled to have half days on Thursday and Friday; that schedule will remain unchanged.

The superintendent said in the email that the district has a current plan to install air conditioning in all schools. The work is expected to be finalized at all 23 school buildings by fall 2023.

