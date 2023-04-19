Livonia residents voice concerns about failed bike path plan within trail

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in the city of Livonia are voicing concerns about a failed plan to construct a bike path within the Rotary Park Trail.

“So, this is the path right here," Andres Lesko said.

He said he walks his dogs Sammy and Ace along the Livonia trail three times a day. It's 195-plus acres that he and other residents like Gordy St. John and Gary Malick describe as tranquil.

“I got 30 acres up north, and this is just as nice," Malick said.

They say they’re glad the proposed plan to construct an 8-foot-wide path made up of crushed limestone to accommodate bikes and electric bikes was voted down by the Parks and Recreation Commission. However, they say it’s still a lingering concern.

St. John said, “To destroy the integrity of that park for a short bike ride that can’t be controlled because the city concedes they can’t monitor what happens there, it’s just, I believe, a crime. Not technically speaking, but ecologically speaking, it just doesn’t make sense to us.”

They say the idea of cutting down dozens of trees for a 12-foot-wide clearance, disruption to wildlife habitat and allowing vehicles of any kind on the trail with pedestrians is a bad one.

Lesko said, “As Gordon has mentioned, once you start down that path, you can’t go backwards.”

On the other side, you have those who felt that this plan was a good idea including the Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Ted Davis. He told 7 Action News it is now a non-issue.

“We had a proposal before our Parks and Recreations Commission. We had two public meetings on the subject in February and in March, and the Parks and Recreation Commission voted it down. So at this point, there’s no future plans to re-address rotary park at all," he explained.

Davis said the idea was initially brought up in 2015 as part of the city’s non-motorized transportation plan and that it’s been in the works for a considerable amount of time.

He said the city recognized and appreciates people’s passion about the project including those who were for and against it.

“Again, we have no plans to re-address in the immediate future. That’s not to say we wouldn’t re-work it at some time — it’s possible. But right now, it’s not even on our radar,” Davis explained.

Lesko said, “I just want to make sure the mayor knows that there’s a lot of people that are concerned about it and keep an eye on it.”

St. John said, “If it’s going to come to the council again, that we have plenty of notice, so we can prepare in the same way the city would be able to prepare for their case.”