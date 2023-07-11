Livonia votes to join coalition amid concerns of large deer, coyote populations

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Livonia has been holding ongoing discussions about how to manage the city’s deer population, voting on Monday to join the Urban Deer Management Coalition.

“My backyard, my fenced-in backyard, I have garlic spray on everything that is green. I have soap hanging in nylons everywhere in my yard. The deer are in my yard every single day,” resident Beth Mack said.

The controversial debate among Livonia residents over the city’s deer population, whether a nuisance or welcomed sight, has gotten the attention of city council.

“Two hundred thirty-five car accidents, deer-related car accidents in the last five years and 205 calls for dead deer in people's backyards," Councilman Rob Gjonaj Donovic said. "It is a significant issue.”

After hearing from residents at a special meeting last month, city council decided to join the Urban Deer Management Coalition to learn their options moving forward. However, some residents want resolutions sooner than later.

“I'm just afraid it’s going to go into study and we’re not going to hear anything else about it,” one resident said.

While some residents are calling for a cull, others are opposed, urging council to leave the deer alone.

“I live on Bell Creek. We get deer in our yard every day," one resident said. "We love them, we don't want to see a cull.”

No decision on a potential cull was made with more discussions to be had, and some will continue to voice their concerns.

“In the spring, my dogs caught one, maimed it so bad Livonia PD had to come out and shoot it," Mack said. "I don't want that, but I'm up to here with the deer in my yard.”