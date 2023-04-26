LL Cool J, Rakim, others coming to Little Caesars Arena this summer

(WXYZ) — American rapper LL Cool J will headline his first arena tour in 30 years and he's making a stop in Michigan! It's all in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop.

LL Cool J and a slew of prominent hip-hop artists including Rakim, Common, Ice T, The Roots, and more will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, August 18. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Unlike the traditional opening act headliner format, LL Cool J says the show will be a nonstop musical mash-up with artist performances interwoven within one another in a continuous musical set backed by The Roots.

The F.O.R.C.E. tour kicks off on June 25 in Boston before closing out in L.A. on September 3.

"This is not a moment, it’s a movement," LL Cool J wrote on Instagram, "For my first Arena tour in 30 years, I am bringing you THE F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy.) @theroots, @ztrip & @djjazzyjeff will join me in the ultimate Hip-Hop mash-up with a legendary non-stop continuous set! We hit the stage on 6.25 in Boston, MA and will make our way to Los Angeles, CA on 9.3. Tickets on presale now."