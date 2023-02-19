Local artist commissioned by Detroit Piston after being spotted on social media

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you are a Pistons fan, then you will want to know about Allison Sims. The 27-year-old is making art for Detroit's pro basketball team.

"The first one started in 2020, it was to unveil the 2020-2021 city edition jersey, and we did a 2-piece canvas set that sat in Flagstar bank on Woodward," said Sims.

Last year, Allison customized 28 pairs of boxing gloves.

"They were opening day gifts for each of the players," said Sims.

Each pair displayed the player's last name and jersey number.

"I currently do a shoe for the employee of the month. So I will work closely with employees of the organization, and I'll customize, Vans, Forces, or Converse however they want,' said Sims.

But Allison's personal favorite, "So the Pistons hired me to do shoes for Big Sean's baby," said Sims.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClPguKpgJ5h/?hl=en

Aaron Johnson, Detroit Pistons' brand strategist says the idea to collaborate with local artists came three seasons ago when the team moved from Auburn Hills to Detroit.

"It was a collective strategy to just really tap into the culture of the city and also to give a platform to these artists who never had the opportunity before," Aaron Johnson.

Johnson says the team has partnered with several local artists and are always looking for more.

"Visiting galleries, visiting shows, different events, that's the most effective way for me to meet with these artists, with these individuals. I like to be face to face, in person," said Johnson.

Social media is also an option because that's where Aaron spotted Allison.

"I always wanted it, so at the beginning of each year, I would write down my goals, and I was like, I want to work with a sports team. I love Detroit, and I've always watched the Pistons when I was younger. So for them to reach out, I was ecstatic. Omg, it's really happening," said Sims.

During the pandemic, Allison left her 9 to 5 marketing gig to pursue her passion full-time and now has a growing clientele for murals and paintings. Allison also launched an apparel line called 10-7.

You can follow Allison's journey on Instagram @107allison and @10_7apparel.