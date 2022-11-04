Watch Now
News

Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler

A local attorney is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of a well-known jewelry store owner in Oak Park. Attorney Marco Bisbikis is now charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Daniel Hutchinson. He was shot and killed in June near his store on Greenfield near 8 Mile. Hutchinson's wife was not hurt in the shooting.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 13:00:58-04

(WXYZ) — A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.

Marco Bisbikis, who was the attorney for slain Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson, was arraigned this afternoon on charges, including premeditated murder, felony firearm and conspiracy to commit murder.

Bisbikis, 38, is accused of hiring a hit to murder his own client.

Hutchinson, 44 of Pleasant Ridge, was shot multiple times in his car over the summer on Greenfield Road near 8 Mile.

Well-known metro Detroit jeweler Daniel Hutchinson found shot dead inside car

Police say he was approached as he was leaving his shop, Hutch’s Jewelry.

Hutchinson’s wife was also in the car when the shooter pulled alongside them on a motorbike and opened fire. She was not harmed, according to police.

The suspected shooter was arrested shortly after the crime; he's one of three others now charged in the case.

The next court date for Bisbikis is slated for November 15. Prosecutors asked the judge to deny bond, citing a flight risk, while the defense attorney argued Bisbikis is married and a father and would surrender his passport with no intention to flee.

The judge ultimately decided to deny bond, saying tethers can be cut.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website