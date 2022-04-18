Local business owners uses Tik Tok to spread word of illegal dumping in Detroit, sparks change

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A local man is using Tik Tok to bring attention to a messy problem in front of his business.

By the looks of it, you'd think the area was a landfill but it's really just a parking lot across from the Detroit Bus Company Headquarters.

The owner was tired of having the problem ignored so his workaround was social media.

"One pile became two, became five, and all of a sudden there was a 10-foot pile of towers."

When Andy Didorosi bought this old envelope building on Detroit's west side he had high hopes.

He moved his bus company here and soon it was overshadowed by a lot of dumped trash.

He tried going through the proper city channels like the see click fix app and sent countless emails.

"And I got responses that were very nice but no action," he said.

Using the power of social media, specifically Tik Tok, Didrosi turned the tide.

Within the first few hours, the video got over 200 thousand views and about 30 minutes later Didaorosi says the city reached out.

A few days later claws were picking up trash and officers were handing out tickets to violators.

"That big pile of tires, gone," Didaorosi said while documenting his troubles on Tik Tok.

His social media outreach also got him a few more helping hands.

That was vital according to Shane Oconner because the city can not pick up the small trash surrounding the block.

"This stuff can feel overwhelming without a team," Oconner said.

"If you see this kind of stuff in your community, don't put up with it. Like make noise about it, talk about it," Didaorosi said. "You know I got lucky that this hit on Tik Tok but you know just make some noise and don't give up on your block. It's your responsibility."

The city is prioritizing this issue and says if you participate in illegal dumping you could be ticketed.