Local church youth leader charged for possible child sex abuse

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) has charged a 29-year-old man from Clinton Township for allegedly engaging in criminal sexual acts with a minor.

On September 6, officers with the MCSO were dispatched to a Macomb County residence following a complaint from the parents of a child who was sexually contacted and given marijuana by a youth leader at their church.

An investigation by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) Detective Bureau determined the suspect groomed the victim.

“Acts of this nature are intolerable, especially by someone in a position of leadership and trust,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. “I commend this brave young person for coming forward.”

The man was charged with criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree, criminal sexual conduct 4th degree, and children - contributing to delinquency. The suspect is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning at 42nd District Court in Romeo.

