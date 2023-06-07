Local cities, DNR urging caution as fires spread across Michigan

(WXYZ) — Despite the current conditions, firefighters got a big win up north. The "Wilderness Trail" wildfire near Grayling is now 100% contained thanks to the efforts of several fire crews from Michigan and other states.

Nonetheless, the fire danger is not over and many cities are urging residents to limit water use and take extra precautions.

In southeast Michigan, the city of Saline is urging residents to limit outdoor watering for the next couple weeks. In Allen Park, the fire department is asking people to be extremely cautious with things like cigarette butts, barbecues, and other sources of fire ignition.

It's a serious issue that the DNR is taking steps to prevent. This week they not be issuing any open burn permits. They are also telling campers to keep fires small and to have their eyes open and water near at all times. They also suggest making sure that the burning wood is cool to the touch before you walk away.

Some campers enjoying the water and view at Proud Lake in Commerce Township say they will avoid fires altogether until rain rehydrates the grass.

"It's very dry out there. The grass is crunchy, you're afraid a spark or anything could set off a meandering blaze down somewhere," one camper said.

"I haven't done a fire because of that. I don't want to have to be worrying about ashes catching. It's pretty dry right now," another added.