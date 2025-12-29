Local doctor preparing for annual medical mission trip to Africa

(WXYZ) — Caring people in Michigan are opening their hearts to those in Africa by offering free health care — including surgeries.

It's an annual medical mission to save lives — and it's led every year by Dr. Kenneth Peters, the chair of urology at Corewell Health in Royal Oak.

Dr. Peters and his team typically spend two weeks treating dozens of patients.

On January 8, they'll be heading to Zambia in south-central Africa on their yearly pilgrimage to provide free urology care, surgical training, supplies and technology to underserved communities.

If you'd like to help with the mission, you can click here to donate.