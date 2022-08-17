Former educator charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct; authorities searching for other possible victims

(WXYZ) — Eugene Pratt, 57, is charged with one count of First Degree CSC involving a former adult high school GED student in 2013. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Law enforcement officials say Pratt worked for decades as a teacher, coach, and administrator throughout Genesee County Schools, and from 2013 to 2015 as Dean of Students at Canifff Liberty Academy in Hamtramck.

His most recent job was security and transportation with an addiction center where judges would sentence people from court.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says three students reached out of court settlements with Beecher Schools near Flint and one of these students came forward to make this a criminal case.

They believe at least 15 other victims are out there who are adults now. They could be possibly living in Wayne, Oakland, Genesee counties, and other places.

The sheriff says the victims are young teens to young adults, all males.

A 24-7 hotline is set up for victims to call if they want to come forward: 810-257-3422.