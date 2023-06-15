Watch Now
Local & express I-96 lanes closing in Wayne County this weekend

Construction
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 12:23:09-04

(WXYZ) — Both directions of I-96 will close in Wayne County for bridge work this weekend, meaning drivers will have to find an alternative route.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, both the express and local lanes of I-96 will close at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

  • Eastbound I-96 express lanes will be closed between Outer Drive and I-94.
  • Westbound I-96 express lanes will be closed between I-94 and M-39 (Southfield Freeway).
  • Eastbound and westbound I-96 local lanes will be closed between M-39 (Southfield Freeway) and M-8 (Davison Freeway). 

Detours:

  • Eastbound I-96 traffic will take southbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway), then eastbound I-94 to I-96.
  • Westbound I-96 traffic will take westbound I-94, then northbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway) to I-96.
