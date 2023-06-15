Local & express I-96 lanes closing in Wayne County this weekend

(WXYZ) — Both directions of I-96 will close in Wayne County for bridge work this weekend, meaning drivers will have to find an alternative route.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, both the express and local lanes of I-96 will close at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.



Eastbound I-96 express lanes will be closed between Outer Drive and I-94.

Westbound I-96 express lanes will be closed between I-94 and M-39 (Southfield Freeway).

Eastbound and westbound I-96 local lanes will be closed between M-39 (Southfield Freeway) and M-8 (Davison Freeway).

Detours: