Local family trains in jiu-jitsu to learn self-defense, strengthen bond after son is bullied

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Over the years, jiu-jitsu has become one of the leading self-defense martial arts known for its unique ground fighting and submission.

A metro Detroit couple has made the sport their go-to family hobby after one of their children was bullied at school.

The Howell-based Katz family trains at the Michigan Institute of Athletics in Brighton.

Jared and Paige Katz have four children — Lewis, Lucille, Leila and Lincoln.

6-year-old Lucille has been doing jiu-jitsu for a year.

"I want to be a professional fighter soon," said Lucille.

Out of seven fights, Lucille has won three.

"My favorite moves are arm bar and rear naked choke because they are really fun moves," said Lucille.

"What got you into jiu-jitsu?" WXYZ asked.

"My brother did jiu-jitsu before me and then I was so interested," said Lucille.

It turns out Lewis is an even bigger jiu-jitsu practitioner.

The 9-year-old's journey started three years ago when he was being bullied at school.

"Now, I can protect myself, and if they try to hurt me, I can beat them up anytime," said Lewis.

And dad couldn't be more proud.

"As a father, you want the best for your kids. You want them to be able to take care of themselves. It's not just self-defense, it also teaches discipline and respect. It teaches a lot of confidence. Even for me, since I've taken up jiu-jitsu, my confidence has gone up not only on the mat but professionally as well," said Jared.

38-year-old Jared owes his growth to Lewis.

"It feels pretty good that I introduced jiu-jitsu to my whole family," said Lewis.

"How has jiu-jitsu changed your life?" WXYZ asked.

"It's become our family hobby and passion. We are here five days a week week. Both my kids, and soon my other two kids, train in boxing, MMA, and jiu-jitsu while they are training. I'm training," said Jared.

Jared's wife Paige will also plan on joining in the action once their two younger kids, Leila and Lincoln, turn mat-ready.

"I think my wife is already dangerous," said Jared.

"What makes you dangerous?" WXYZ asked Paige.

"I'm a woman who gets what she wants," said Paige.

And that's what Paige loves about her daughter, Lucille.

"I love having my daughter so tough, just ready to take on all the boys, any age, bigger, smaller. She will just take them out," said Paige.

Interestingly, the Michigan Institute of Athletics is home to many warrior families.

"There are a number of families with six kids that everyone trains in jiu-jitsu. I guess we are competing with them now," said Jared.

Jared, Lucile, and Lewis are preparing for a competition next month.

To support their journey and to learn about the Michigan Institute of Athletics, click here.

