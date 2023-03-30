Local family who survived house fire faces more tragedy after break-in

HARTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Just over two weeks ago, the Rowe family barely escaped a house fire by jumping from second floor windows.

Now, their resolve is being tested again.

7 Action News went to Hartland to talk with them about their latest setback.

“This is not fire damage. No. These were smashed open and the glove box was rampaged through, the center console… Not sure what they were looking for and pretty sure the doors were actually unlocked, so,” said Lindsay Rowe who escaped a house fire with her family by jumping from second floor windows.

It’s an insult to injury for the Rowe family.

First, the horrific experience of waking up to the house on fire.

Then, the family losing their dog. But everyone, including the kids made it out by escaping through second floor windows.

Some were in the hospital for a week.

“Physically we’re doing well. Everyday breathing sounds alittle bit better and we’re.. A few broken bones left but physically they’re doing well… mentally is little bit different. Every night the youngest 3 are waking up with nightmares,” Rowe said.

As the family works to find affordable therapy options and wait for the insurance process to play out over what was their newly remodeled home, they’re getting by for now with little but bare essentials. And generosity.

And now, they’re dealing with a break-in.

“I couldn't. I was just in shock because we’ve been through so much. We have very little. We barely own anything. I just can’t imagine who would want to take what little we have left,” Rowe said.

7 Action News asked Rowe, “to the people that did this. What message would you have for them?”

“I’m sorry that you felt like you needed to rob us of what little we have left. We are.. We’re just a hard working family and it’s disappointing and we forgive you and we hope… I don’t know. I think karma will do its job… Just don’t come back,” she said.