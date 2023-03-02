2 children dead in Benton Harbor house fire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Two small children have died in a Benton Harbor house fire early Thursday morning.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) says the fire broke out near the intersection at Columbus and Britain avenues before 4 a.m.

We’re told first responders arrived to find an active fire with people trapped inside.

Authorities tell us seven occupants — three adults and four children — managed to vacate the home before public safety officials made it to the scene.

Crews searched for the trapped individuals while other units worked to put out the fire. Officials say two children, aged 3 and 4, were found dead.

A handful of the people who escaped sustained injuries and are currently seeking treatment at a nearby hospital, according to BHDPS.

Michigan State Police’s Fire Marshal Division is investigating what caused the fire.

The home is considered a total loss.

Those with knowledge of the fire are urged to call the tip line at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

