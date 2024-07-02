2nd man pleads guilty in kidnapping plot to steal 123 guns from Dunham's

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The second man involved in the kidnapping of a Dunham’s Sports manager last year pleaded guilty.

Darnell Bishop, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping and one count of brandishing a gun during a violent crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

Bishop admitted he and his accomplice, Dontrell Nance, kidnapped the manager of Dunham’s in Benton Harbor on Nov. 16, 2023, authorities say. Bishop and Nance took the keys to the store and its alarm code in a plot to steal 123 guns.

We’re told all of the guns were recovered.

Nance pleaded guilty to the same charges earlier this year. The DOJ says he will appear for a sentencing hearing July 22.

“My office is laser focused on those few individuals driving gun violence in our communities, including active shooters and gun traffickers,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Darnell Bishop’s brazen crimes, if successful, would have flooded the streets of Benton Harbor and beyond with illegal firearms. I’m grateful to our law enforcement partners for their swift investigative work that put a stop to this criminal scheme.”

