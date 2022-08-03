$5,000 reward offered for information on Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, in conjunction with Kalamazoo Public Safety, has announced that it is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the recent arson at the Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo. The reward is up to $5,000.

On July 31, a fire was reported at the Planned Parenthood at 4201 West Michigan Avenue at around 4:10 p.m. Investigators later recovered closed circuit videos of the suspect. In the videos, the suspect wore camo and purchased items at a retail store. Investigators are looking for information on the suspect’s identity, as well as information on events leading up to or immediately after the fire.

To qualify for the reward, the information provided must lead to the arrest of the suspect. Tipsters are asked to provide as much information as possible that relates to the suspect’s identity and whereabouts. Although information can be submitted anonymously, contact information should be included for those seeking a reward.

Individuals who wish to provide information should call the Grand Rapids ATF Field Division at (616)-301-6100, (888)-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), or Kalamazoo Public Safety Tip Line at (269)-337-8139. Information can also be emailed to ATFTips@atf.gov or on the ATF’s website. Tips can also be provided using the Reportit app, which is available on the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Photos of the suspect can be found below:

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Planned Parenthood Kalamazoo arson suspect

